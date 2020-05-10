we had the pleasure of living next door to the Eurieck family for years. So many great memories of our children playing together. Nancy had the most infectious laugh. She had such a great heart. Every time I saw her we would share pictures and stories of our grandchildren. You could feel the love she had for them. To Emily, Meg, Dustin and Stevie, my prayers are with you all . I am sending virtual hugs. Love you all, Cathy and art Mclean

Cathy mclean

Friend