Nancy Ann Eurieck, 62, of Derry, NH, died on May 6, 2020, surrounded by her children at Portsmouth Regional Hospital in Portsmouth, NH. Nancy was born on July 21, 1957, in Rochester, NY, to Roy and Margaret (Uschold) Pommerening, who have predeceased her. She is the youngest sibling of two sisters.
She leaves behind her partner, her four children, siblings, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and many friends.
Nancy grew up and attended school in Rochester, NY, and in 1991 moved to Derry, NH, where she raised a family. Her greatest joy in life were her four children for whom she lived for and wholeheartedly dedicated herself.
Her energy and boisterous laugh will remain forever imprinted in the hearts and minds of so many as Nancy exuded a love and vibrance to others that extended not just to her family and children but to her friends and the friends of her children.
She was a natural caretaker, welcoming anyone into her home, often inviting them to stay for dinner which almost always was a home cooked meal made from the heart. She loved to cook, entertain, and would dance and sing around the house.
Nancy was creative and enjoyed crafts, sewing, and decorating her home. She loved talking and social events and her disarming smile and playful teasing would make those around her instantly comfortable.
Her innate inclination to care for those in her life extended to that of her mother, in her later years, and to her older sister, Karen, with whom she loved to be around and had been caring for and living with for the past several years, with the help of her partner.
Nancy was a "mother" in every sense of the word and will be missed by so many. She is survived by her eldest daughter, Emily Modoono and husband, Matthew, and their two children, Stella and Dominic; her daughter, Megan Eurieck and fiance, Stephen Trask; her eldest son, Dustan Eurieck and fiance, Nicole Sobel; and her son, Stephen Eurieck and fiance, Chelsea Demers, and their newborn son, Easton. She also leaves behind her beloved partner of fourteen years, Robert "Bob" Matson, with whom she has shared many laughs, her two sisters; Karen Pommerening and Diane Yitsis; her niece Andrea Alge and family and nephew, Gregory Yitsis and family.
Following Cremation, there will be a ceremony that will be held at a later date. The Peabody Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
