Nancy Ann Perkins Rickard, 78, passed away at Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon, NH on May 17, 2020. Nancy was born in Watertown, NY on November 23, 1941 to Lloyd Augustus Perkins and Harriet Sybil (Seavey) Perkins.
She attended Keene State College, graduating with a BS in education in 1973. She taught the 1st and 2nd grades at Goshen-Lempster cooperative school for 27 years, retiring in 2001. She was very curious and loved to read and learn. She pursued numerous interests over the years including cooking, drawing, gardening, sewing, golfing, fishing, and playing Pitch.
Nancy is predeceased by her parents and husband of 59 years, Kenneth Rickard. She is survived by her daughter Cathleen and her husband John Pearsall of Milford, NH; her son Kevin Rickard and his wife Elaine of Sunapee; her grandchildren Juliet and Bethany Pearsall, Benjamin and Suzanne Rickard. She also leaves a brother; Roger Perkins and his wife Lynn of Flagstaff, AZ and two sisters Patricia Durling of Keene, NH and Susan Kennedy of Marlborough, NH, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Nancy's memory to Jake Maxfield Connection at https://www.jakemaxfield.org/donate
Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.