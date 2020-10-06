Nancy B. Piecuch, (58) of Gilford, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, while holding her devoted husband's hand.
Born on September 28, 1962 in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Roger P. and Barbara M. (Philbrick) Rousseau.
Nancy was an extraordinary woman that could make anyone smile. She had numerous talents and interests in many things, from stained glass to finding a bargain at a thrift shop or buying and selling jewelry. She cherished her time with her grandchildren, they truly were her world.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, David Rousseau.
She is survived by her husband Ronald Piecuch of Gilford, with whom she shared 38 years of marriage, son, Tylor Piecuch and his wife Amanda of Gilmanton, daughter, Kelsie Spetelunas and her husband Corey of Concord, siblings, Kenneth Rousseau and his wife Aleta of Bedford, Thomas Rousseau and his wife Nancy Bolton of Manchester, Debra Plantier and her husband Mark of Bedford, sister-in-law, Cynthia Rousseau of Manchester, four grandchildren, Logan, Grayson, Brielle and Nolan, her dog, Riley, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
At her request there are no services at this time. A Celebration of her life will be held at the convenience of her family. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com