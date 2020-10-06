1/1
Nancy B. Piecuch
1962 - 2020
Nancy B. Piecuch, (58) of Gilford, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, while holding her devoted husband's hand.

Born on September 28, 1962 in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Roger P. and Barbara M. (Philbrick) Rousseau.

Nancy was an extraordinary woman that could make anyone smile. She had numerous talents and interests in many things, from stained glass to finding a bargain at a thrift shop or buying and selling jewelry. She cherished her time with her grandchildren, they truly were her world.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, David Rousseau.

She is survived by her husband Ronald Piecuch of Gilford, with whom she shared 38 years of marriage, son, Tylor Piecuch and his wife Amanda of Gilmanton, daughter, Kelsie Spetelunas and her husband Corey of Concord, siblings, Kenneth Rousseau and his wife Aleta of Bedford, Thomas Rousseau and his wife Nancy Bolton of Manchester, Debra Plantier and her husband Mark of Bedford, sister-in-law, Cynthia Rousseau of Manchester, four grandchildren, Logan, Grayson, Brielle and Nolan, her dog, Riley, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

At her request there are no services at this time. A Celebration of her life will be held at the convenience of her family. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com


Published in Union Leader on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Petit-Roan Funeral Home
167 Main Street
Pembroke, NH 03275
(603) 485-9573
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
October 5, 2020
Dear Ron, As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please reach out to me when you are ready. ❤
Diane - a friend
October 4, 2020
We are very sad and we will miss her a lot. She was a good friend and a great mother. Love the Guleff family.
Timothy Guleff Jr.
Friend
October 4, 2020
I’m very sad she is a great woman
I’m going to miss her very much
Fun one BUNDY
Scott landry
Friend
October 4, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Nancy’s entire family. She will be missed by all. We shared so many good times together, memories that bring a smile to my face every time. Rest In Peace Nancy.
Kathy Irzyk Camire
Friend
