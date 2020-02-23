Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy B. Potvin. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce that Nancy B. Potvin, 69, of Auburn, passed away on February 20, 2020 with her family by her side.



She was born in Manchester on September 14, 1950, the daughter of Irving and May (Weisberg) Stonner.



She was a 1968 graduate of Manchester Central High School and went on to graduate from UNH with a degree in art education. She taught art at Manchester Memorial High School and was a talented calligrapher and pressed flower artist.



Nancy was passionate about herbal medicine and loved to search the forest for useful herbs and plants. An avid organic gardener, she passed this love down to both of her daughters. She taught her girls how to make wild grape jelly and loved to take them into the woods to pick native blueberries and elderberries.



Her favorite pastime was taking long drives through the back roads of New Hampshire with her husband Ritchie at the wheel and Steely Dan on the radio. They'd stop at every yard sale and antique store searching for treasures for the house and the gardens they built together.



Food was her passion. Eating it, preparing it, watching it on TV. Nancy loved to bake and was constantly testing new recipes. Her family always looked forward to sampling her newest creations at gatherings.



Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was especially proud watching her granddaughter Ella on stage at the Palace Theatre. She loved telling her grandson Jack stories of cats and kittens she'd taken in over the years and he loved showing her funny cat videos on YouTube.



Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Richard Potvin; and her parents Irving and May (Weisberg) Stonner.



Family members include two daughters, Shana Potvin and her husband, Bill Vorias, of Bedford and Corinne Potvin-Oriol and her husband, Andre, of Auburn; two grandchildren, Jack Vorias and Ella Weintraub; two brothers, Richard Stonner and his wife, Doreen, of Bedford and Tom Stonner and his wife, Linda, of Colebrook, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.



SERVICES: A cemetery service will take place at the Hebrew Cemetery on South Beech St., Manchester on Monday at 11a.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to "The Palace Theatre" with "Forever Emma Scholarship Fund" in the memo to: The Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester, NH 03101.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at



It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce that Nancy B. Potvin, 69, of Auburn, passed away on February 20, 2020 with her family by her side.She was born in Manchester on September 14, 1950, the daughter of Irving and May (Weisberg) Stonner.She was a 1968 graduate of Manchester Central High School and went on to graduate from UNH with a degree in art education. She taught art at Manchester Memorial High School and was a talented calligrapher and pressed flower artist.Nancy was passionate about herbal medicine and loved to search the forest for useful herbs and plants. An avid organic gardener, she passed this love down to both of her daughters. She taught her girls how to make wild grape jelly and loved to take them into the woods to pick native blueberries and elderberries.Her favorite pastime was taking long drives through the back roads of New Hampshire with her husband Ritchie at the wheel and Steely Dan on the radio. They'd stop at every yard sale and antique store searching for treasures for the house and the gardens they built together.Food was her passion. Eating it, preparing it, watching it on TV. Nancy loved to bake and was constantly testing new recipes. Her family always looked forward to sampling her newest creations at gatherings.Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was especially proud watching her granddaughter Ella on stage at the Palace Theatre. She loved telling her grandson Jack stories of cats and kittens she'd taken in over the years and he loved showing her funny cat videos on YouTube.Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Richard Potvin; and her parents Irving and May (Weisberg) Stonner.Family members include two daughters, Shana Potvin and her husband, Bill Vorias, of Bedford and Corinne Potvin-Oriol and her husband, Andre, of Auburn; two grandchildren, Jack Vorias and Ella Weintraub; two brothers, Richard Stonner and his wife, Doreen, of Bedford and Tom Stonner and his wife, Linda, of Colebrook, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.SERVICES: A cemetery service will take place at the Hebrew Cemetery on South Beech St., Manchester on Monday at 11a.m.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to "The Palace Theatre" with "Forever Emma Scholarship Fund" in the memo to: The Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester, NH 03101.Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Feb. 23, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close