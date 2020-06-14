Nancy B. (Dick) Scott
1939 - 2020
Nancy B. Scott, 81, of Derry, NH died on Tuesday June 9, 2020 in Pleasant Valley Nursing Center, Derry. Nancy was born in Derry on March 28, 1939, a daughter of the late Albert and Edna (Purdy) Dick. She worked for many years in the fabric department for Ben Franklin Crafts in Derry.

She is survived by her six children, Christine Gagnon and her husband Jim of Sanbornton, NH, Michael Scott and his wife Pam of Candia, NH, Andrew Scott and his wife Andrea of North Carolina, Timothy Scott and his wife Nicole of Manchester, NH, Steven Scott and his wife Lisa of Derry, Jennifer Daneau and her husband Marc, Auburn, NH, and, 15 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Scott in 1992, and by her twin grandsons, Christopher Scott and Michael Scott.

Following cremation, graveside services will be held at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery, E. Derry. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
