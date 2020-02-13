DERRY - Nancy A. Caton, 65, of Derry and a former resident of New London, died Feb. 9, 2020, in Parkland Medical Center after a courageous battle with a lengthy illness.
Born in Derry on Dec. 6, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Evelyn F. (Hofer) and Frederick C. Caton Jr.
In 1972, Nancy graduated from Pinkerton Academy. She then earned her associate degree in business from Rivier College in 1974.
Nancy worked as an administrative assistant for several corporations, Pinkerton Academy, and the Kearsarge Regional School District SAU 65.
She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her love of the ocean, her passion for shopping, and her generosity. She enjoyed traveling, deep sea fishing, day trips to Maine, and spending time with family, friends and her cherished dog, Bonnie.
Nancy was predeceased by her father, Frederick C. Caton Jr. in 2001, and her mother, Evelyn F. Caton in 2012.
Family members include two brothers, Frederick C. Caton III and Dennis Caton; a sister, Christine Smith; and nephews and other relatives.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, Feb. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. followed immediately by a memorial service in Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 13, 2020