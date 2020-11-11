In Loving Memory, of Nancy E. (Fish) Chainey. She passed away peacefully, with someone whom loved her dearly, October 28, 2020. After a long battle with cancer she has gone to be with our Lord Jesus Christ. She was 84. She was born in Ft. Wayne, IN, on June 4, 1936. She resided at Ridgewood Center in Bedford and was a resident of Manchester, N.H. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Marguerite Collar, also of Ft. Wayne. Nancy was a homemaker. She is survived by three children, Karen Lynn, of Manchester, David J. Fish, of Wyoming and Diana (DeDe) L. Fish, of Colorado Springs. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Bobby Zimont, Michael Garrity, John Thomas Garrity, Robert (Deyonn ) Huery, his wife Krissy M. Huery, Shaina M. Kascak, her partner Jacqueline (Jackee) M. Dominguez. She is also survived by five great grandchildren, Collin M. Garrity, Patrick J. Garrity, Nathaniel Parker, Illyana A, Huery, and Kammy I. Huery.
Services: Nancy requested no services be held.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com