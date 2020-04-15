Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Ellen (Clement) Gray. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Ellen (Clement) Gray, 94, passed away peacefully at Peabody Home in Franklin on April 12. Nancy was born on November 24, 1925. She was the daughter of the late Francis and Lillian (Chard) Clement. Nancy was the 5th and last generation of Clements to have spent her childhood days on The Clement Hill Farm on Clement Hill Road in Bridgewater. She married her husband, of 63 years, Creighton Reid Gray in 1945. She was predeceased by her husband Creighton, daughter Cheryl, brother Walter and sister Phyllis. Nancy raised five children and will be greatly missed by her son Derwood of Bridgewater(wife Hazel) son Sterlin of Fairfield Ca.(wife Kimie)son Dale of Plymouth NH(wife Cammy) and daughter Beverly of Vero Beach Fla.(husband Sammy) along with many family and friends. Nancy's family are planning a celebration of her life after the threat of the Covid 19 virus has gone. The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family.

