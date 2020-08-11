1/1
Nancy F. "Nan" Bigelow
Nan Bigelow, 83, of Keene, passed away on July 29, 2020 from a brief illness including the COVID-19 virus.

She was born the daughter of the late Nathaniel and Dorothy Bigelow and grew up in Goffstown, NH.

An accomplished equestrienne, she and her parents were actively engaged with Morgan horse shows and its history including the well known 100 mile ride experience in Woodstock, VT.

Nan earned her Bachelors of Arts Degree at Charter Oak College in Hartford, CT. After completing college, she became an accomplished programmer, bookkeeper and tax consultant for H & R Block Company in Keene. Nan also practiced massage therapy specializing in Reiki. Among her many interests, she was a volunteer with Therapeutic Riding of Tucson (TROT) in Arizona, and instrumental in the development of therapeutic riding program in Keene, NH.

Nan was survived by her daughter and son-in-law Sandra J. (Scofield) and Peter S. Corrieri, her grandchildren Sara and Steven and her brother and sister-in-law William and Janis Bigelow.

In keeping with Nan's wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that and donations in her memory may be made to: Upreach Therapeutic Equestrian Center, P.O. Box 355, 153 Paige Hill Road, Goffstown, NH. 03045 All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene, NH. 03431. WWW.cheshirefamilyfh.com

Published in Union Leader on Aug. 11, 2020.
