Nancy F. (Fournier) Lorenz
1942 - 2020
Nancy F. (Fournier) Lorenz, 78, of Manchester, died June 21, 2020 at Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a period of declining health.

Born in Springfield, MA on February 18, 1942, she was the daughter of Alfred and Anne (Juke) Fournier. She was educated in the Agawam school system.

Her family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Hillsborough County Nursing Home for the tremendous care given during Nancy's stay.

Family includes her daughters, Carrie Soucy and husband Michael of Nashua, Lori Perry and husband John of Londonderry; her sons, Rev Msgr Anthony Frontiero of Manchester, Christopher Frontiero and wife Marize of Seabrook; several grandchildren.

A private Mass of Christian burial was celebrated in St. Elizabeth Seton Church and burial followed in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Hillsborough County Nursing Home, 400 Mast Rd, Goffstown, NH 03045.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.

To send an online message of condolence, go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to you and your family, Carrie. May your good Mom rest in peace.
Tom and Sue Allen
Coworker
June 23, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
John Trigilio
