Nancy F. (Fournier) Lorenz, 78, of Manchester, died June 21, 2020 at Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a period of declining health.
Born in Springfield, MA on February 18, 1942, she was the daughter of Alfred and Anne (Juke) Fournier. She was educated in the Agawam school system.
Her family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Hillsborough County Nursing Home for the tremendous care given during Nancy's stay.
Family includes her daughters, Carrie Soucy and husband Michael of Nashua, Lori Perry and husband John of Londonderry; her sons, Rev Msgr Anthony Frontiero of Manchester, Christopher Frontiero and wife Marize of Seabrook; several grandchildren.
A private Mass of Christian burial was celebrated in St. Elizabeth Seton Church and burial followed in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Hillsborough County Nursing Home, 400 Mast Rd, Goffstown, NH 03045.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 25, 2020.