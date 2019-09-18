Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy I. Earnshaw Pappas. View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Burial Following Services New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Nancy I. (Murphy) Earnshaw Pappas, 82, of Manchester, died Sept. 14, 2019, after a sudden illness.



Born in Manchester on May 16, 1937, she was the daughter of W. Francis and Mary E. (Hannaway) Murphy. Nancy was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.



She graduated from St. Joseph High School for Girls and attended Boston School of Dental Nursing.



In her early years, Nancy was a dental assistant. After raising her family, she worked in the retail industry and at Velcro USA for many years.



Nancy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and Nana whose family was the center of her life. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Nancy will be remembered for her warm smile and selfless ways. She loved to laugh and would have everyone laughing along with her. She enjoyed vacations at the beach, going out to eat or getting ice cream, shopping, fresh-cut flowers, watching her favorite movies, and listening to music, especially Frank Sinatra. Nancy was fond of her beloved Yorkie, Benji, and all animals. She was proud of her Irish heritage.



She was predeceased by her first husband, Francis Earnshaw.



Family members include her husband, John Pappas; a daughter, Patricia Garrity and her husband, Dannie; a son, Mark Earnshaw; two stepsons, James Pappas and his wife, Charlene, and Matthew Pappas; her grandchildren, Mary Klene and her husband, Grant, Christine Garner and her husband, Andre, Courtney Russo and her husband, Joseph, Jillian Garrity and her partner, Eric Angione, and Lucca Pappas; her great-grandchildren, McKenna, Claire, Jack, Owen, Cameron and Alice; her dear sister, Janet Blanchette; and nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Sept. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.



A funeral service is planned for Friday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Woodland officiating.



Burial will follow in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire, 545 Route 101, Bedford, N.H. 03110.



