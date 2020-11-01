Nancy J. Leclerc, 65, of Manchester, NH passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on October 28, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Berlin, NH on July 1, 1955, she was the daughter of Anatole and Simone (Letarte) St. Onge. She shared 44 years of marriage with her husband, Albert Leclerc.
Nancy lived most of her life in Manchester and was a graduate of Manchester West High School. She worked as a clerk for the United States Postal Service for 24 years. Above all else, she was a devoted wife and mother whose passion was her family. She spent countless hours volunteering in youth organizations, including soccer baseball, square dancing and scouting. She loved spending time at the beach and many fond memories were made during family trips to Old Orchard Beach every summer.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 44 years, Albert Leclerc; her daughters, Ariel Vanesse and her husband Jason, and Nicole Leclerc; her sons, Matthew Leclerc and Alex Leclerc and his wife Cassandra; her mother, Simone St. Onge; her brother, Maurice St. Onge and his wife Mary; and her grandchildren, Devin, Kaleb, Hannah, Andrew, Morgan, Maxwell, Zachary and Molly.
Nancy's visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5th from 5-8PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester. Family and friends are invited to attend. Please note that current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
or The American Cancer Society
.
To view Nancy's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net