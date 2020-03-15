Pembroke - Nancy J. Rodgers, age 79, of Beacon Hill Road, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10th at Pleasant View Nursing Home.



She was born in Manchester, NH the daughter of the late Leon and Nettie (Currier) Hadley. She worked as a secretary for the State of NH Department of Safety before taking time off to raise her sons. After they were grown, she went to work at the Concord Hospital in the accounting office until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her grandchildren and watching Chris's concerts. She had a love hate relationship with cooking, and she enjoyed watching baseball.



Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 42 years George E. Rodgers who passed away in 2007, as well as her sisters and a brother.



She is survived by her 2 sons, Chris Rodgers and his wife Cheryl of Penacook, and Andrew Rodgers and his wife Leah of Farmington; 7 grandchildren, Katelyn, Jadyanna, Lorelei, Lucas, Mason, Myles, and Jackson Rodgers; and nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, March 18, from 11:30 to 1 PM at the Waters Funeral Home, 50 South Main Street, Concord.



Funeral services will follow at 1 PM in the Chapel of the Waters Funeral Home, Rev. David Keller will officiate.



Burial will be at 2:30 PM at the NH Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the CRVNA Hospice Program, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301.

