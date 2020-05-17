On Thursday, April 30, 2020, Nancy Jean Towne's spirit left her body at age 60. Daughter of Kenneth and Beverly Towne, sister of Richard Towne, and a life-long Hollis resident, Nancy made everyone in her presence feel like a friend, and everyone at her table feel like a family member. Though often underestimated, those who knew her were perpetually awed by her generosity of spirit, brilliance, bravery, and work ethic. She was a wonderful mother whose warm heart radiated unconditional love and acceptance for her beloved children... and she also knew how to throw a really great party! The world has lost one of its brightest sparks, however her powerful spirit is carried on by her husband, Donald Fyfe; her daughters Elena and Bethany; her son Aaron; her two grandsons Oliver and Owen; and her dog, Rusty Lou. For those of us who were lucky enough to be in her orbit, the magic that she sprinkled will continue to bless us forever.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com
Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.