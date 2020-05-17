Nancy J. Towne
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Thursday, April 30, 2020, Nancy Jean Towne's spirit left her body at age 60. Daughter of Kenneth and Beverly Towne, sister of Richard Towne, and a life-long Hollis resident, Nancy made everyone in her presence feel like a friend, and everyone at her table feel like a family member. Though often underestimated, those who knew her were perpetually awed by her generosity of spirit, brilliance, bravery, and work ethic. She was a wonderful mother whose warm heart radiated unconditional love and acceptance for her beloved children... and she also knew how to throw a really great party! The world has lost one of its brightest sparks, however her powerful spirit is carried on by her husband, Donald Fyfe; her daughters Elena and Bethany; her son Aaron; her two grandsons Oliver and Owen; and her dog, Rusty Lou. For those of us who were lucky enough to be in her orbit, the magic that she sprinkled will continue to bless us forever.

Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Heald Funeral Home
63 Elm Street
Milford, NH 03055
(603) 673-1422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved