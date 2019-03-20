Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy J.H. Jackson. View Sign

GOFFSTOWN - Nancy J.H. Jackson, 81, of Goffstown, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019, in Concord Hospice House.



Born March 19, 1937, in Fall River, Mass., she was the daughter of Ruth E. and Richard A. Hartley. She was the oldest child of three.



She was married to the late John A. Jackson Sr. on Feb 23, 1957. Nancy and her late husband were extremely active in Masonic and Eastern Star organizations.



Family members include three children, John A. Jackson Jr., Richard A. Jackson and Stephen J. Jackson, and the late Jane E.J. Reed; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.



She will long be remembered for her extraordinary crafting skills, and be missed as a "sister" and "mom" in the Maine and New Hampshire Masonic family.



SERVICES: Visitation is Saturday March 23, from 2 to 3 p.m. in French & Rising Funeral Home, 17 South Mast St., Goffstown. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to



