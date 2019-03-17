DEERFIELD - Nancy Joyce Sargent, 87, died March 9, 2019, at home. She was born on November 26, 1931, in Lowell, Mass.
She was a registered nurse at Lowell General until retirement. She enjoyed sewing, skiing, trivia and reading, and traveled all over the world.
Donations can be made to The Inn at Deerfield, P.O. Box 87, Deerfield, NH, 03037.
