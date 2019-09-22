Nancy L. Lorden, 80, of Hooksett, departed for a new life in heaven on September 20, 2019 after a period of declining health.
She was born in Lowell, MA on July 26, 1939 to C. Joseph and Mary Louise (Sullivan) Lorden.
Nancy was an educator in the Manchester School District for many years.
Before battling Alzheimer's Disease her life was full and satisfying. Her illness was fought with grace and humor. These past four years she resided at the Inn at Deerfield where comfort, support, respect and friendship made it a home. She found joy in her life thanks in part to the staff's investment in each individual patient.
Thanks to her compassion and caring ways she left this world a better place.
She is survived by family, friends and all the people that knew her, including her former students.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church, 21 Main St., Hooksett. Private burial will be at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord, MA.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 22, 2019