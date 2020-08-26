Nancy Louise Spenard, 80, of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 23, 2020. She was born in Lincoln, NH on August 25, 1939 a daughter of the late Francis and Isabel (Boyle) Madden.
Raised in Lincoln, a town that always held a special place in her heart, she later moved to Manchester, where she graduated from St. Joseph's High School. She went on to work as a medical secretary her entire career throughout the Manchester area.
Nancy had many hobbies, everything from spending time at the beach, family trips, gardening, playing Mahjong in Florida and at the Rye Library, painting, games, traveling with her grandchildren, shopping, where she always found a good bargain and cocktail hour with her friends and family. Her favorite holiday was Christmas with everyone leaving full of breakfast casserole, mimosas and way too many gifts.
She shared 61 years of marriage with her husband, Laurier J. Spenard of Portsmouth with whom she enjoyed wintering in Florida for many years.
In addition to her husband, surviving family members include her children, David Spenard and his wife Ani Abruzzese of Manchester, Stephen Spenard and his wife Icely of Portsmouth and Laurie Snyder and her husband Ralph of Rye; grandchildren, Dante and Dario Abruzzese, Ava, Shawn, Scott and Shayanna Spenard, Jody Hiari, Sam Curran and her favorite dog, Daisy.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Barbara Badasarian, Jane Currier and Judith Gillis.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton, NH 03842. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Social distancing and masks will be required. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beyond the Rainbow Fund, c/o Community Relations & Advancement: Attention- Erika Spiegel-Sanborn, Exeter Hospital, 5 Alumni Drive,
