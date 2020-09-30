1/1
Nancy M. Festa
1959 - 2020
In loving memory of Nancy Festa born in Dorchester, MA October 7, 1959. She passed away on August 10, 2020 due to an infection. Daughter of late Harry J. Festa and Nancy M. (Amerena) Festa, Nancy grew up in Peabody and moved to many places before eventually residing in Raymond, NH. Nancy is the loving mother of Cheyenne Langis, and Cody Langis and partner Mariah Payne both of Colorado and proud Nana to Tyson and Tucker. She also remained close with her ex-husband William Langis and family, sister-in-law, Laurie Langis-McCarthy husband Mark from Reading, MA, Shari Langis and Lila from ME, brother-in-law, Scott Langis, wife Kathy from Peabody, MA, Steve Langis, wife Robin from Raymond, NH, Dave Langis from Amesbury, MA, Paul Langis, wife Nhung from Washington state and many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews & Cousins, as well as many close friends from Raymond and from Peabody.

www.brewittfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Sep. 30, 2020.
