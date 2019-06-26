Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy P. Day. View Sign Service Information Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 (603)-673-1422 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM Second Congregational Church Wilton , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Wilton on March 10, 1929, she was the youngest child of George and Ivy (Balmforth) Proctor.



In 1947, she graduated from Wilton High School.



In her earlier years, she was a member of the Girl Scouts. In addition, she was a member of the Second Congregational Church of Wilton, the Women's Group and had taught Sunday school. She also enjoyed volunteering her time at the Open Cupboard Pantry and as a hospice volunteer. Mrs. Day was also a member of the Daughters of Union Veterans.



She worked as a teacher's aide at Whiting Hill School in Wilton and in special education with Helen Witty at the Wilton Elementary School. She and her late husband owned and operated Granite State Malco Sales of Wilton.



Mrs. Day was a homemaker for most of her life and she cherished the time spent with her family. She was a loving mother and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her husband, Evan R. Day Jr., who died in 1991; and her seven siblings.



Family members include four sons, the Rev. Peter Day and his wife, Presvytera Anthe of Manchester, Paul Day and his wife, Sharon of Bennington, Perry Day and his wife, Andria Day of Lyndeborough, and Preston Day and his wife, Virginia Day of Wilton; her daughter, Linda Bates of Lebanon, Maine; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.



.



SERVICES: Memorial visiting hours are on Monday, July 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. in



A memorial service is planned for Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Second Congregational Church of Wilton, 25 Gregg St., Wilton. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Wilton.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Open Cupboard Pantry, P.O. Box 111, Wilton, N.H. 03086.



Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford, is in charge of arrangements.



To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

WILTON - Nancy P. Day, 90, a lifelong resident of Wilton, died on June 23, 2019, in Community Hospice House, Merrimack, surrounded by her loving family.Born in Wilton on March 10, 1929, she was the youngest child of George and Ivy (Balmforth) Proctor.In 1947, she graduated from Wilton High School.In her earlier years, she was a member of the Girl Scouts. In addition, she was a member of the Second Congregational Church of Wilton, the Women's Group and had taught Sunday school. She also enjoyed volunteering her time at the Open Cupboard Pantry and as a hospice volunteer. Mrs. Day was also a member of the Daughters of Union Veterans.She worked as a teacher's aide at Whiting Hill School in Wilton and in special education with Helen Witty at the Wilton Elementary School. She and her late husband owned and operated Granite State Malco Sales of Wilton.Mrs. Day was a homemaker for most of her life and she cherished the time spent with her family. She was a loving mother and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She was predeceased by her husband, Evan R. Day Jr., who died in 1991; and her seven siblings.Family members include four sons, the Rev. Peter Day and his wife, Presvytera Anthe of Manchester, Paul Day and his wife, Sharon of Bennington, Perry Day and his wife, Andria Day of Lyndeborough, and Preston Day and his wife, Virginia Day of Wilton; her daughter, Linda Bates of Lebanon, Maine; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.SERVICES: Memorial visiting hours are on Monday, July 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford.A memorial service is planned for Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Second Congregational Church of Wilton, 25 Gregg St., Wilton. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Wilton.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Open Cupboard Pantry, P.O. Box 111, Wilton, N.H. 03086.Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford, is in charge of arrangements.To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.smith-heald.com Published in Union Leader on June 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close