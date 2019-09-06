After a long illness, Nancy passed away peacefully at lovely High Pointe House in Haverhill, Mass. on Sept 4, 2019. A longtime resident of Danville, NH, Nancy loved her family, children, crafts, history, a good book, nature, and especially knitting. When she knew of someone feeling lonely or blue, she would send them a pair of fun socks to lift their spirits. Nancy served 24 years as School Counselor. She was known as "The Feelings Teacher"at Main St School, Exeter, NH. She had a passion and gift for helping children help themselves. For many years she was active in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Church and Sunday School. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, David Daniels; her son Justin Daniels and his wife Megan; her daughter Jamie L'Italien and her husband Justin and their daughter Cora; her Father Peter Powers of Hopkinton, NH; her sister Jan and husband Bob; her brother Peter Powers Jr and wife Donna; her brother Mark Cross-Powers and wife Karin; as well as many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews. Her mother, Connie Powers, passed away in June. Nancy loved them all. Calling hours will be at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter, NH, from 5-7 pm on Sept. 13th, 2019. A Celebration of Nancy's Life will be held at Hopkinton Congregational Church, 1548 Hopkinton Rd., Hopkinton, NH, on Sept. 14th at 11 am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rockingham VNA and Hospice, Exeter, NH, or to Danville Lions Club, PO Box 464, Danville, NH 03819. Please bring a pair of new socks for the homeless to either the Calling Hours or Celebration of Life. For more information please visit brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 6, 2019