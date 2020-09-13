Nancy R. Gagnon, 78, of Bow, and formerly of Merrimack, passed away on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at Concord Hospital after a period of declining health. She was the widow of the late Arthur Leo Gagnon who died on March 6th, 2020. They were married for 61 years. She was born in Nashua, NH on October 7th, 1941 to the late Ruth (Bourdon) and Arthur H. Ledoux, Sr. She was raised in Nashua and attended Nashua High School. Nancy and her late husband Arthur were the owners of Willow Pond Nursery in Merrimack for many years. Nancy served on several organizations over the years; she was president of the Merrimack Republican Women's Club, she was a State Representative for Merrimack & Litchfield from 1975 - 1980, and was proud to be the first woman to be elected onto the Merrimack Board of Selectman and served a term as chairman of the board. Additionally, she was a nearly 20-year Breast Cancer Survivor. In addition to her calling to civic duty, Nancy somehow managed to make the time to be the most dedicated mother and wife imaginable. She was the heart and soul of her family. Nancy will be forever loved and remembered by her three sons, A. David Gagnon of Penacook, Perry Gagnon and his wife Jody of Lisbon, Lee Gagnon and his wife Judy of South Sutton; a daughter, Melissa and her husband Rick Paquette of Bow; 9 grandchildren whom she adored immeasurably; 5 great-grandchildren; three beloved brothers, R. Bruce Ledoux, Barry Ledoux, and Brian Ledoux; her only sister and best friend, Michelle "Mikki" Stitham, along with many many nieces and nephews who remember her with warm hearts. Along with her husband and parents, Nancy was pre-deceased by two brothers, Arthur Ledoux, Jr. and Alan Ledoux, Sr. We take comfort in knowing she's reunited with them and her beloved "Pete." Family and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack on Thursday, September 17th from 4 - 6 PM. A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home at 6 PM. Burial will be held at the NH Veteran's Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH on Friday, September 18th at 1:30 PM. Due to current safety and health concerns, all visitors for Nancy's services are required to wear a mask and are kindly asked to keep social distanced when inside the facility and at the cemetery. The family understands that due to the Corona virus many who would like to be there will not be attending. The family invites those of you that would like to, to share your memories, thoughts or prayers during the memorial service, in person or via email, at NancyRGagnon@Comcast.net In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made in the name of Nancy Gagnon to support the Payson Center for Cancer Care at Concord Hospital. Contributions can be mailed to Concord Hospital Trust, 250 Pleasant St., Concord, NH, 03301 or made online at ch-trust.org
