Nancy R. Gagnon
1941 - 2020
Nancy R. Gagnon, 78, of Bow, and formerly of Merrimack, passed away on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at Concord Hospital after a period of declining health. She was the widow of the late Arthur Leo Gagnon who died on March 6th, 2020. They were married for 61 years. She was born in Nashua, NH on October 7th, 1941 to the late Ruth (Bourdon) and Arthur H. Ledoux, Sr. She was raised in Nashua and attended Nashua High School. Nancy and her late husband Arthur were the owners of Willow Pond Nursery in Merrimack for many years. Nancy served on several organizations over the years; she was president of the Merrimack Republican Women's Club, she was a State Representative for Merrimack & Litchfield from 1975 - 1980, and was proud to be the first woman to be elected onto the Merrimack Board of Selectman and served a term as chairman of the board. Additionally, she was a nearly 20-year Breast Cancer Survivor. In addition to her calling to civic duty, Nancy somehow managed to make the time to be the most dedicated mother and wife imaginable. She was the heart and soul of her family. Nancy will be forever loved and remembered by her three sons, A. David Gagnon of Penacook, Perry Gagnon and his wife Jody of Lisbon, Lee Gagnon and his wife Judy of South Sutton; a daughter, Melissa and her husband Rick Paquette of Bow; 9 grandchildren whom she adored immeasurably; 5 great-grandchildren; three beloved brothers, R. Bruce Ledoux, Barry Ledoux, and Brian Ledoux; her only sister and best friend, Michelle "Mikki" Stitham, along with many many nieces and nephews who remember her with warm hearts. Along with her husband and parents, Nancy was pre-deceased by two brothers, Arthur Ledoux, Jr. and Alan Ledoux, Sr. We take comfort in knowing she's reunited with them and her beloved "Pete." Family and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack on Thursday, September 17th from 4 - 6 PM. A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home at 6 PM. Burial will be held at the NH Veteran's Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH on Friday, September 18th at 1:30 PM. Due to current safety and health concerns, all visitors for Nancy's services are required to wear a mask and are kindly asked to keep social distanced when inside the facility and at the cemetery. The family understands that due to the Corona virus many who would like to be there will not be attending. The family invites those of you that would like to, to share your memories, thoughts or prayers during the memorial service, in person or via email, at NancyRGagnon@Comcast.net In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made in the name of Nancy Gagnon to support the Payson Center for Cancer Care at Concord Hospital. Contributions can be mailed to Concord Hospital Trust, 250 Pleasant St., Concord, NH, 03301 or made online at ch-trust.org. To leave an online condolence, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
SEP
17
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
SEP
18
Burial
01:30 PM
NH Veteran’s Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
September 12, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to Nancy's family; I had the privilege of serving with her for many years when she served as a Board member of the John O'Leary Adult Community Center, Inc. She was known to speak her mind and one always knew where she stood on any given issue. May she and Pete once again be together, and may they both rest in peace ... Steven & Joyce Dembow
Steven Dembow
Friend
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
