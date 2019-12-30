Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Nancy Ruth Slate, 80, died Dec. 27, 2019, in Manchester.



Born in Claudville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Sally Slate. Nancy grew up one of 14 children on a tobacco farm in the Blue Ridge Mountains.



She attended Radford College, Women's Division of Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Va., graduating with a BA in education.



Her career as a teacher eventually brought her to Montpelier, Vt., where she raised her two daughters, Sarah and Miriam Novogrodsky. She married the love of her life, Dennis Mires in 1989, moving to Manchester and working in Pittsfield, where she created a robust physical education program. As an educator, she ascribed to the philosophy, "Never give up on a child."



Nancy and her husband, Dennis, loved exploring museums, going to films and taking walks. Weekend mornings were reserved for reading newspapers and books, side by side. Their home on Swan's Island, Maine, was an especially important part of their life together.



Nancy loved to feed her family, as much as they loved being fed. Her insight into the human condition made one pause to consider another perspective, often wider and wiser than one's own. Her generosity and laughter will be remembered by all who knew her. Nancy had lifelong friends. They supported each other through challenges and celebrations. Her siblings were her touchstones. They loved her from the beginning, and all the way to the end.



Family members include her husband, Dennis B. Mires; her daughters, Miriam Novogrodsky and her children Gabriel and Sadie Goldfarb, and Sarah Novogrodsky (husband, Daniel Losen) and children Samuel and Leonard Losen, Amy Mires Ledwell (husband, Bob Ledwell) son Jack Ledwell, and Jon Mires (wife Emily Corwin) and Cole and Lane Mires; her in-laws, Larry Mires and Rebecca Davison, Richard Mires and Nancy Mires, and Clark Mires; her sisters and brothers in Virginia and Alabama; and nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: A celebration of Nancy's life will be held in Phaneuf Funeral Home, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. Interment will be in the Spring on her family farm.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her memory to Reach Out for Youth and Families, Granite YMCA, (Fund Development) 117 Market St., Manchester, N.H. 03101.



To view Nancy's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit

