Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Service 2:00 PM Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234

Nancy St. Laurent, 76, of Chichester, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019.



Nancy was born on January 21, 1943 in Manchester, daughter of the late George and Shirley (Shaw) Worthen. She was educated in the local schools and went on to take several nursing and accounting courses. She owned and operated her own gas station, affectionately known as the Famous Bow Mobil.



Nancy volunteered her time and money to organizations such as the Concord Soup Kitchen and Friends of Forgotten Children. She and her husband, John, founded The Teddy Bear Fund to assist children who, for one reason or another, fell between the cracks of the system and were unable to get badly needed assistance.



Nancy enjoyed bird watching, fishing, antiquing, reading, and watching football and baseball. Her favorite times were spent with her family, playing with her dogs, shopping, watching game shows, or meeting friends and family at The Circle Restaurant. She always had a smile and was an inspiration to all who knew her.



Nancy was predeceased by her son, Norman Pare, Jr., and a sister, Gail Purcell. She is survived by her husband, John St. Laurent, of Chichester; a daughter, Penny Pare of Boynton Beach, FL; a son, Marc Champagne, and his fiance, Christy Morris, of Concord, NC; and a daughter, Lisa Champagne McCarthy, of Chichester; a brother, George Worthen, and his wife, Valerie, of FL; a brother, Steve Worthen, and his wife, Cathy, of Bedford; seven grandchildren and one great grandson, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A Celebration of Nancy's Life will be held on Sunday, September 15th, from 2-4 p.m. at the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom. A brief service will be held beginning at 2 p.m. Friends and family are invited to begin gathering at 1:30. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit



