NASHUA - Nancy (Woodman) Wall, 91, of Nashua and formerly of Hollis, widow of Richard D. Wall, passed away Sept. 24, 2019, in the Hunt Community.



Born in West Lebanon on Feb. 8, 1928, she was the only child of Roger French and Claire Meredith (Smith) Woodman. During her youth, she resided in Plymouth.



In 1942, she moved to Weston, Mass., where she graduated from Weston High School with the nickname "Legs." In 1949, she graduated from Radcliffe College with a bachelor of arts degree in romance languages as a member of Phi Beta Kappa.



Nancy entered the Jordan Marsh Executive Training Program in Boston and then served in a number of roles. Ultimately, she was promoted to departmental buyer and she traveled to Europe on many company trips. She later worked for Filene's in their children's department. This prompted her to open a children's clothing store, Topsy Turvy, in Winchester, Mass., in 1968, and later a lingerie store, Temptations, both of which she and her partner sold in 1985.



In 1963, Nancy and her family moved to Arlington, Mass., and then to Hollis in 1976. Nancy was a member of the Congregational Church of Hollis, sang in the Nashua Choral Society, and was general manager of the Nashua Symphony in the 1990s. She served in the New Hampshire House of Representatives from the Hollis area from 1999 to 2000. She was a longtime treasurer and president of the Anna Keyes Powers Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Over her lifetime, Nancy was an avid genealogist, tracing her family's lineage back to the 1500s.



Nancy grew up spending summers at Newfound Lake, working at the Hillside Inn, a special place to which she returned with her children for many years. She built a summer home in Bridgewater, where she continued to enjoy the Lakes Region with friends and family well into her eighties. Ultimately, poor health made continued trips to Bridgewater impossible.



Family members include her three children, Amy Thompson of Bridgewater, Elizabeth (Dressler) Santaus and her husband Darryl of Orange, Conn., and Frederick "Rick" Dressler and his wife Susan of Leonardtown, Md.; and four grandchildren, Meredith Santaus of Brighton, Mass., Ben Santaus and his wife Olivia of Medford, Mass., and twins Roger and William Dressler of Leonardtown, Md.



The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at the Hunt Community for their care of, and friendship with, Nancy during these past difficult years.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



A memorial funeral service is planned for Saturday, Nov. 2, at 1 p.m. in the Congregational Church, UCC of Hollis, 3 Monument Square, Hollis. Interment will take place in East Cemetery, Hollis.



Memorial donations may be made to the Congregational Church, UCC, 3 Monument Square, Hollis, N.H. 03049 or the Symphony New Hampshire, Attn. Development, 6 Church St., Nashua, N.H. 03060.



Farwell Funeral Service, 18 Lock St., Nashua, is in charge of arrangements. (603) 882-0591.

