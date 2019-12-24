PORTSMOUTH - Nancy Ellen Ward, 61, passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Born in Portsmouth on April 6, 1958, she was the daughter of Richard and Helen Ward.
In 1976, she graduated from Portsmouth High School.
She continued her education by earning a bachelor's degree from Ohio State University and master's degree in education from Plymouth State University.
Nancy had a successful teaching career spanning more than 20 years as a third and fourth grade teacher at Candia Moore School, Candia. Her passion for teaching not only shined through her work, but touched the lives of her students, siblings and parents of those she taught. Nancy retired from teaching in 2014.
She had a bright and energetic personality and a smile that is unforgettable. Nancy loved spending time with her family, but also enjoyed reading, cooking, running, crafts and sunny days.
Family members include her parents, Richard and Helen Ward; her two children, David Goodwin and Jennifer Moody; six grandchildren; and two sisters, Kathryn Hoffman and Ann-Marie Pullar.
SERVICES: Services are planned for Friday, Dec. 27, from Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth. A visiting hour will be at 10 a.m., followed by Mass at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Children's Literacy Foundation, 1536 Loomis Hill Road, Waterbury Center, Vt. or www.clifonline.org.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 24, 2019