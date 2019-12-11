Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Naomi R. Allen. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 (603)-432-2801 Send Flowers Obituary

DERRY - My wife died today.



The fire in my heart was extinguished. Her body failed her but her mind never did.



Her soul will live on in the minds of anyone who ever knew her.



Naomi Ruth (Milne) Allen, wife of Bert Powell Allen, daughter of Francis G. Milne and Dorothy (Fitzpatrick) Milne, passed on Dec. 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her sister, Barbara DiVirgilio, and brother, Francis G. Milne.



Family members include her son, Troy Allen and his wife Ellen, of Stratham; daughter Tracey Jolicoeur and her husband Kevin of Derry and Sanibel, Fla., son, Timothy Allen and wife Vicki of Dover; four grandchildren; three great- grandchildren; and her last little dog, Boston. She had a special relationship with her dear sister-in-law, Jean Milne.



Naomi did not work outside the home. She raised her children and traveled with and supported her husband in his career. She graduated from Pinkerton Academy in 1956 and went to work at New Hampshire Fire Insurance Co. in Manchester. She married Powell in 1958 when he was a junior at Northeastern University. She aided Powell in his U.S. Army career, in his time with Continental Can Co. in Chicago and finally back in Derry in the automobile business. She worked hard in those meager early days and was always supportive.



Naomi was a talented artist working in oils, watercolors and some sculpting. She was a voracious reader all her life. When the children were no longer living at home, she volunteered at the Alexander Eastman Hospital. Most of her time was spent supporting her husband in business and in the home. She adored little dogs, the crazier the better, and always had one sitting with her. They brought her the comfort a dog can do so well.



A special thanks to granddaughter Lyndsey McLynch for her loving presence and devotion. When Naomi's medical condition worsened, Lyndsey's fierce determination was on display as she advocated for the best and fastest care possible. Also, thanks to granddaughters Jessica and Stephanie Allen who were on hand to provide food, decor, distraction and comfort to their grandmother.



We also want to give our deepest thanks to Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care of Bedford, and the nurses and aides that worked with kindness and efficiency to make her comfortable and preserve her dignity in her final days. She spent 20 days at Derry Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare and was cared for by the kindest and most helpful nurses and aides who went above and beyond anything we could have hoped for. They worked in sync with the Compassus nurses.



.



SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



In her memory, she asked that if you know someone who is ill and unable to get out, stop in and visit. If that is not possible send a paper card, letter or postcard. Something they can hold in their hand and read whenever they want. She loved "snail mail."



Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry, is in charge of arrangements.



To send a condolence, please visit

DERRY - My wife died today.The fire in my heart was extinguished. Her body failed her but her mind never did.Her soul will live on in the minds of anyone who ever knew her.Naomi Ruth (Milne) Allen, wife of Bert Powell Allen, daughter of Francis G. Milne and Dorothy (Fitzpatrick) Milne, passed on Dec. 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her sister, Barbara DiVirgilio, and brother, Francis G. Milne.Family members include her son, Troy Allen and his wife Ellen, of Stratham; daughter Tracey Jolicoeur and her husband Kevin of Derry and Sanibel, Fla., son, Timothy Allen and wife Vicki of Dover; four grandchildren; three great- grandchildren; and her last little dog, Boston. She had a special relationship with her dear sister-in-law, Jean Milne.Naomi did not work outside the home. She raised her children and traveled with and supported her husband in his career. She graduated from Pinkerton Academy in 1956 and went to work at New Hampshire Fire Insurance Co. in Manchester. She married Powell in 1958 when he was a junior at Northeastern University. She aided Powell in his U.S. Army career, in his time with Continental Can Co. in Chicago and finally back in Derry in the automobile business. She worked hard in those meager early days and was always supportive.Naomi was a talented artist working in oils, watercolors and some sculpting. She was a voracious reader all her life. When the children were no longer living at home, she volunteered at the Alexander Eastman Hospital. Most of her time was spent supporting her husband in business and in the home. She adored little dogs, the crazier the better, and always had one sitting with her. They brought her the comfort a dog can do so well.A special thanks to granddaughter Lyndsey McLynch for her loving presence and devotion. When Naomi's medical condition worsened, Lyndsey's fierce determination was on display as she advocated for the best and fastest care possible. Also, thanks to granddaughters Jessica and Stephanie Allen who were on hand to provide food, decor, distraction and comfort to their grandmother.We also want to give our deepest thanks to Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care of Bedford, and the nurses and aides that worked with kindness and efficiency to make her comfortable and preserve her dignity in her final days. She spent 20 days at Derry Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare and was cared for by the kindest and most helpful nurses and aides who went above and beyond anything we could have hoped for. They worked in sync with the Compassus nurses.SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.In her memory, she asked that if you know someone who is ill and unable to get out, stop in and visit. If that is not possible send a paper card, letter or postcard. Something they can hold in their hand and read whenever they want. She loved "snail mail."Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry, is in charge of arrangements.To send a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Dec. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close