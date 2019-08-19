WOLFEBORO - Nason L. Evans, 86, of Wolfeboro, NH, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at his home.
He was born Jan. 7, 1933, in Lynn, MA and was raised in Saugus, MA.
Nason served in the US Army during the Korean War for 10 years. He later became a member of the IBEW Local 103 in Boston, MA.
Nason leaves behind his wife Maryann of NH, and a son Jayson of PA.
SERVICES: At his request there will be no calling hours or funeral services.
Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice/VNA of Southern Carroll County, PO Box 1620, Wolfeboro, NH 03894.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 19, 2019