MANCHESTER - Natalie L. (Sinville) O'Neill, 100, of Manchester, died Dec. 22, 2019, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on April 13, 1919, she was the daughter of Emmet and Lucy (Doyle) Sinville. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
Before retiring, she worked many years in the accounting office for Jewell Electric Corp.
Devoted to her faith, she was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Afterward, she was a member of St. Anthony Church.
Natalie was known for her warm smile, impeccable style, and being a gracious lady. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She was married 48 years to Walter F. O'Neill. He died Aug. 11, 1995. Natalie was also predeceased by a son, Michael J. O'Neill; and a daughter, Cheryl A. Gelinas; a grandson, Derek Gelinas; three brothers, Donald, Edward and Leonard; and three sisters, Eileen Sinville, Geraldine O'Malley and Muriel Vitale.
Family members include her granddaughter, Amber Epison of Manchester; three great-grandchildren, Aban Epison, Jazmin Epison and Kellen Gelinas; her son-in-law, Richard "Rik" Gelinas of Manchester; and nieces and a nephew.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, Dec. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., corner of Concord Street, Manchester.
The funeral is Tuesday, Dec. 31, with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. from St. Anthony Church, Belmont Street, Manchester. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.
For more information, please visit www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 24, 2019