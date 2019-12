MANCHESTER - Natalie L. (Sinville) O'Neill, 100, of Manchester, died Dec. 22, 2019, after a period of declining health.Born in Manchester on April 13, 1919, she was the daughter of Emmet and Lucy (Doyle) Sinville. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.Before retiring, she worked many years in the accounting office for Jewell Electric Corp.Devoted to her faith, she was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Afterward, she was a member of St. Anthony Church.Natalie was known for her warm smile, impeccable style, and being a gracious lady. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.She was married 48 years to Walter F. O'Neill. He died Aug. 11, 1995. Natalie was also predeceased by a son, Michael J. O'Neill; and a daughter, Cheryl A. Gelinas; a grandson, Derek Gelinas; three brothers, Donald, Edward and Leonard; and three sisters, Eileen Sinville, Geraldine O'Malley and Muriel Vitale.Family members include her granddaughter, Amber Epison of Manchester; three great-grandchildren, Aban Epison, Jazmin Epison and Kellen Gelinas; her son-in-law, Richard "Rik" Gelinas of Manchester; and nieces and a nephew.SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, Dec. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., corner of Concord Street, Manchester.The funeral is Tuesday, Dec. 31, with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. from St. Anthony Church, Belmont Street, Manchester. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.For more information, please visit www.connorhealy.com