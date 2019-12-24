Natalie L. O'Neill

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Natalie L. O'Neill.
Service Information
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-622-8223
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Anthony Church
Belmont Street
Manchester, NH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MANCHESTER - Natalie L. (Sinville) O'Neill, 100, of Manchester, died Dec. 22, 2019, after a period of declining health.

Born in Manchester on April 13, 1919, she was the daughter of Emmet and Lucy (Doyle) Sinville. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.

Before retiring, she worked many years in the accounting office for Jewell Electric Corp.

Devoted to her faith, she was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Afterward, she was a member of St. Anthony Church.

Natalie was known for her warm smile, impeccable style, and being a gracious lady. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She was married 48 years to Walter F. O'Neill. He died Aug. 11, 1995. Natalie was also predeceased by a son, Michael J. O'Neill; and a daughter, Cheryl A. Gelinas; a grandson, Derek Gelinas; three brothers, Donald, Edward and Leonard; and three sisters, Eileen Sinville, Geraldine O'Malley and Muriel Vitale.

Family members include her granddaughter, Amber Epison of Manchester; three great-grandchildren, Aban Epison, Jazmin Epison and Kellen Gelinas; her son-in-law, Richard "Rik" Gelinas of Manchester; and nieces and a nephew.

.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, Dec. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., corner of Concord Street, Manchester.

The funeral is Tuesday, Dec. 31, with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. from St. Anthony Church, Belmont Street, Manchester. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.

For more information, please visit www.connorhealy.com.
logo


logo
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details