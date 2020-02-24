Natalie M. Whidden, 92, of Fort Washington, MD, died February 11, 2020. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Glenn and a son, Thomas. Family members include two sons, Mark and David; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Nina L'Heureux of Manchester, NH; several nieces and nephews; and many dear family members and friends. Services: Private burial and committal service will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Children's Hospital Foundation, 111 Michigan Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010 or https://giving.childrensnational.org/site/Donation2.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements. For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com .
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 24, 2020