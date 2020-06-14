I really loved working with Neil! He was funny and experienced on stage. I enjoyed him even more off stage as being a kind person who was nice to have around. He was generous of spirit - giving of himself and sharing his talents with so many others. I have created a Neil Blaiklock award in his honor to honor others who are as generous of spirit. We will miss you. Thank you for sharing your light! -Amy Mackay

Acquaintance