Neal Edward Blaiklock
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Neal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Merrimack resident Neal Edward Blaiklock passed away after a brief illness on June 3, 2020. He was born to Wendell Blaiklock & Elizabeth Blaiklock (nee Collins) in New Haven, Connecticut on February 6, 1952, and spent his early years in Hamden, Connecticut. He was 68 years old.

Neal leaves behind his son, Jeremy Blaiklock, and his good friend and significant other, Melissa Groff. He is also survived by his first wife, Mindy Carlisle, his second wife, Tamara Bollen, and two nephews, William Blaiklock and Peter Blaiklock. He graduated from Chatham High School in Chatham, New Jersey in 1970 and earned a BS degree in Special Education/Learning Disabilities and Elementary Education at Keene State College in 1973. He also received an Associates Degree in Industrial Electronics from NH Vocational Technical College in the early 1980's. He was the former facility manager at Anaren Ceramics where he worked for 25 years and from which he recently retired.

Neal has been an icon of the New Hampshire theater community for well over 30 years, appearing in productions and winning awards too numerous to list. His most recent performance was in the title role of "Tuesdays With Morrie" produced by Bedford Off Broadway and directed by Jason Crowell, and for which Neal was named Best Actor at the 2020 New Hampshire Theatre Awards (NHTA). He is also the recipient of two Best Supporting Actor awards from the NHTA in past years, and received other numerous awards including those at the New Hampshire Community Theatre Association festivals through the years. He is remembered with love and admiration by the NH theater community as a gifted, giving person who always brightened the room with his smile and professionalism, and as a person who made everyone better who came in contact with him. A sampling of the outpouring of love on social media that has been published include sentiments describing his "great wit and comedic timing," "the gentleman with the quick laugh," "a delight and a consummate professional...kind, talented, and immeasurably funny." He was recognized as a "brilliant actor" and "one of the most decent men ever to grace the stage." And he was humble to a fault. He is remembered as "a humble giant," "so humble for someone who possessed the level of talent that he did," and "one of the most genuine people I've ever met in my life...humble and always willing to help others." He is remembered for the "poignant moments" he created on stage.

Neal's life was not limited to acting. Despite his public persona, Neal was in many ways a private man who enjoyed numerous pastimes such as camping, kayaking and photography. He was a member of the New Hampshire Astronomical Society, and he was an avid "old school" ham radio enthusiast tinkering with antique and modern equipment and with contacts all over the world. He will be greatly missed.

To leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
June 13, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Neal in several shows. He was a kind person and an "actor's actor". He will be missed by many.
Rosemary Dann
Friend
June 13, 2020
Words cannot capture how much we miss Neal already, not only as an integral part of the NH theater community (whether onstage or off), but also for being the most loving, generous, funniest and kindest of men.
"We are such stuff as dreams are made of, and our little life is rounded with sleep."
Sleep well, dear friend.
Paul and Vicky Sandin
Friend
June 13, 2020
My dear friend and colleague I will be forever miss, remember and celebrate. Love you man. I'll see you in the stars.
Mitch Fortier
Friend
June 13, 2020
I will miss you, buddy.
Lowell Williams
Friend
June 13, 2020
Neal has such a kind soul . He would make you laugh, sincere and an awesome co-worker. I am glad to have had him as a good friend and coworker of 25 years. Lost but always in my mind and soul. Rest In Peace my friend.❤
Tessa Saulnier
Coworker
June 13, 2020
Neal,you left us way too soon,while being a tremendously accomplished actor and a fellow ham,you'll be missed most for being a man of integrity and honor. The world has truly lost a great man.
Dick Barr
Friend
June 13, 2020
I really loved working with Neil! He was funny and experienced on stage. I enjoyed him even more off stage as being a kind person who was nice to have around. He was generous of spirit - giving of himself and sharing his talents with so many others. I have created a Neil Blaiklock award in his honor to honor others who are as generous of spirit. We will miss you. Thank you for sharing your light! -Amy Mackay
Amy Mackay
Acquaintance
June 13, 2020
Neal will be missed by all who knew him and all who witnessed his magnificent performances on stage. As someone who worked with him on stage (my father in Taming of the Shrew, and my date in the short one act Foreplay - a golf date), I lay testament to what a truly talented and kind man he was. Thank you Neal.
Traci F.
Friend
June 13, 2020
Neal was one of a kind, he was the best in any role he played. I will miss his smile and working on stage with him. Tom Partridge
June 13, 2020
Neal was a real mensch. He will be missed terribly.
Jack Rothman
Friend
June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved