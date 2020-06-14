Merrimack resident Neal Edward Blaiklock passed away after a brief illness on June 3, 2020. He was born to Wendell Blaiklock & Elizabeth Blaiklock (nee Collins) in New Haven, Connecticut on February 6, 1952, and spent his early years in Hamden, Connecticut. He was 68 years old.
Neal leaves behind his son, Jeremy Blaiklock, and his good friend and significant other, Melissa Groff. He is also survived by his first wife, Mindy Carlisle, his second wife, Tamara Bollen, and two nephews, William Blaiklock and Peter Blaiklock. He graduated from Chatham High School in Chatham, New Jersey in 1970 and earned a BS degree in Special Education/Learning Disabilities and Elementary Education at Keene State College in 1973. He also received an Associates Degree in Industrial Electronics from NH Vocational Technical College in the early 1980's. He was the former facility manager at Anaren Ceramics where he worked for 25 years and from which he recently retired.
Neal has been an icon of the New Hampshire theater community for well over 30 years, appearing in productions and winning awards too numerous to list. His most recent performance was in the title role of "Tuesdays With Morrie" produced by Bedford Off Broadway and directed by Jason Crowell, and for which Neal was named Best Actor at the 2020 New Hampshire Theatre Awards (NHTA). He is also the recipient of two Best Supporting Actor awards from the NHTA in past years, and received other numerous awards including those at the New Hampshire Community Theatre Association festivals through the years. He is remembered with love and admiration by the NH theater community as a gifted, giving person who always brightened the room with his smile and professionalism, and as a person who made everyone better who came in contact with him. A sampling of the outpouring of love on social media that has been published include sentiments describing his "great wit and comedic timing," "the gentleman with the quick laugh," "a delight and a consummate professional...kind, talented, and immeasurably funny." He was recognized as a "brilliant actor" and "one of the most decent men ever to grace the stage." And he was humble to a fault. He is remembered as "a humble giant," "so humble for someone who possessed the level of talent that he did," and "one of the most genuine people I've ever met in my life...humble and always willing to help others." He is remembered for the "poignant moments" he created on stage.
Neal's life was not limited to acting. Despite his public persona, Neal was in many ways a private man who enjoyed numerous pastimes such as camping, kayaking and photography. He was a member of the New Hampshire Astronomical Society, and he was an avid "old school" ham radio enthusiast tinkering with antique and modern equipment and with contacts all over the world. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.