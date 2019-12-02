Neil Paul Cascadden, 67, of Berlin, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, after a period of declining health. Neil was born in Littleton, NH on August 13, 1952 the son of the late Byron and Rita (Rousseau) Cascadden. He had been employed as a chemistry teacher at Berlin High School until his retirement.
Members of the family include his wife Corinne Cascadden; sons Joshua Cascadden and wife Alexis and Zachary Cascadden and wife Chelsea; grandchildren Cooper, Noella, Everly and Aubrey; brothers Creg Cascadden, Marc Cascadden and Dean Cascadden; sister Sara Cascadden; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10am at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, Berlin. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Wednesday from 5-7pm at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. To view the full obituary or the online guestbook, please visit www.bryantfuneralhome.net
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 2, 2019