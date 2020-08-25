Nicholas I. Haddad, 73, of Goffstown, died August 23, 2020 at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, MA after a long illness.
He was born in Beirut, Lebanon on September 20, 1946 to Ibraham and Marie Haddad. He lived most of his life in Manchester and Goffstown.
Nicholas had worked at Raytheon Corporation in Manchester. He was a member of Our Lady of the Cedars Church in Manchester where he was a former president of the Daughter and Queen Knights.
He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Maurice Haddad.
He is survived by two sisters, Laurice Haddad and Najat Haddad both of Goffstown; a sister-in-law, Hoda Haddad of Beirut, Lebanon; two nephews, Ibraham Haddad and Tarek Haddad both of Beirut, Lebanon; and cousins.
SERVICES: A calling hour is Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Cedars Melkite Church, 140 Mitchell St., Manchester. A funeral ceremony will follow at 11 a.m. in the church. Committal prayers will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Calef Road, Manchester.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com