Nick or "Sir Nicholas" as he was known in the Geneia ranks was one of the nicest and jovial persons on this planet. Ever cool and never unfazed by circumstances you had the knack to make people laugh. You cared deeply and personally about us. You challenged and inspired us to be better versions of ourselves. As a trusted friend and well wisher you were always there for us. We miss your presence and your guidance Nick and will keep you and your family in our prayers.

Divya, Gajanana and Ayan Kudva

Friend