Nicholas John H. Berkley
1958 - 2020
Nicholas John H. Berkley, 61, of Auburn died unexpectedly on July 25, 2020.

Born in Croydon, UK on December 4, 1958, he was the son of the late John and Pamela (Hutchinson) Berkley. He was educated at Elmhurst and Whitgift in Croydon, UK and was a QA Manager for Geneia Tech. for 4+ years prior to that was a self-employed and consulted for many companies.

Family includes his loving wife of 23 years, Valerie A. (Peters) Berkley of Auburn; three children, Amanda, Samantha, and Matthew Peabody; and one grandson, Reece Peabody.

A walk-through wake with masks, social distancing and limited interaction with the family will be from 11 am to 2 pm on Saturday, August 22nd at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester, NH 03104. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the New Hampshire Humane Society or the Wounded Warrior Project.

To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Service
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences

8 entries
July 29, 2020
So very sorry to hear this sad news. He was a well-respected member of our team and it was always a pleasure to work with him. Nick's wit and even keel will be sorely missed. Our deepest sympathies.
Thomas Long
Coworker
July 29, 2020
Words may not suffice to express the heartfelt sorrow that I feel. Nick was an amazing person, advisor, counselor, great leader, always there for us, listen to us no matter what, made us laugh and it goes on and on. He given us memories that won't be forgotten. Gone too soon but not from our heart and memories. He will be missed dearly and I am honored that I came across such great man. My heartfelt condolences to his family.
Tanjia Zenia
Friend
July 29, 2020
Nick was always at hand to lend a joke, provide a laugh, and banter about almost anything, discuss the shortcomings of American football and how much real football is so much better. Nick will be missed at Geneia. My condolences, thoughts and prayers to his wife and children. Through this difficult time know that Nick was thought off fondly, with high regard and respect by all of us in his work life. He must has been a great man outside of work to be so well liked here.
Jay Solomon
Coworker
July 29, 2020
Nick was a great person to work and talk with. He always took the time to find out how you were doing and he cared about your answer. He kept a cool head and rarely lost his temper. He will be missed. Our hearts go out to you and your family during this difficult time.
Sean McIntire
Coworker
July 29, 2020
It was always a good day when you saw Nick in the office. He was unflappable and always ready to listen. I will miss hearing his voice on our myriad conference calls.
Thomas Coyle
Coworker
July 28, 2020
Val, I am so sorry for your loss. Just heartbreaking. You and your family will be in my thoughts. Avis
Avis Crane
Friend
July 28, 2020
Nick or "Sir Nicholas" as he was known in the Geneia ranks was one of the nicest and jovial persons on this planet. Ever cool and never unfazed by circumstances you had the knack to make people laugh. You cared deeply and personally about us. You challenged and inspired us to be better versions of ourselves. As a trusted friend and well wisher you were always there for us. We miss your presence and your guidance Nick and will keep you and your family in our prayers.
Divya, Gajanana and Ayan Kudva
Friend
July 28, 2020
Nick was the quintessential good man. My dear friend, brother, colleague, travel dinner buddy and therapist. He made me laugh, kept me sane, taught me what good BBQ really was and made every day I connected with him a little brighter. Nick, you and I often used the phrase only the good die young in one context or another. In this case, it's so true, my friend. You were the best of the best, and you are gone way too young and way too soon. I miss you, my dear friend. Xxoo
Kristy Tupper
Friend
