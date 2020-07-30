Nicholas John H. Berkley, 61, of Auburn died unexpectedly on July 25, 2020.
Born in Croydon, UK on December 4, 1958, he was the son of the late John and Pamela (Hutchinson) Berkley. He was educated at Elmhurst and Whitgift in Croydon, UK and was a QA Manager for Geneia Tech. for 4+ years prior to that was a self-employed and consulted for many companies.
Family includes his loving wife of 23 years, Valerie A. (Peters) Berkley of Auburn; three children, Amanda, Samantha, and Matthew Peabody; and one grandson, Reece Peabody.
A walk-through wake with masks, social distancing and limited interaction with the family will be from 11 am to 2 pm on Saturday, August 22nd at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester, NH 03104. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the New Hampshire Humane Society or the Wounded Warrior Project
