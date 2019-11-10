Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral 650 Hanover St. Manchester , NH View Map Service 11:00 AM St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral 650 Hanover St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nicholas John Lazos, 66, of Manchester, New Hampshire, passed away on November 8, 2019.



Nick was born on March 25, 1953 in Zouzouli, Greece, son of John and Eudoxia Lazos, and his family emigrated to the United States in 1956. He grew up in Manchester as the middle of three sons, graduating as the Valedictorian from Manchester Memorial High School. Nick went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in English and Economics, Summa Cum Laude from Dartmouth College and Juris Doctorate, Cum Laude from Harvard Law School, before returning to Manchester to build his career and home. He co-founded the real estate and corporate law firm Stebbins Lazos & Van Der Beken, through which he had a part in many important local developments. Repeatedly named as one of New Hampshire's Best Lawyers in New Hampshire Magazine's annual review, Nick retired in early 2019. Nick also had a broad impact beyond his work as Chair of the former New Hampshire Rail Transit Authority Advisory Committee, board member of the Manchester City Library, and volunteer with Manchester Connects. He was inducted alongside his brothers into the Hall of Fame at Manchester Memorial High School in 2015, where he was honored in the White Division for Distinguished Alumni who have attained outstanding prominence through their contributions to society.



Nick is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years Susan Ashooh Lazos; the loves of his life, his two sons Stephen Nicholas Lazos and his wife Christina of Chicago, IL, and Michael Philip Lazos of Seattle, WA; his mother Eudoxia Lazos of Manchester; his brothers Harry (Marylou) of Derry and Sterg (Laura) of Peterborough; and loving nieces, nephew, grandnephews, and extended family. Nick was a loving son, husband, father, friend, and colleague. His greatest joy and pride was felt spending time with his sons and traveling with his family, recently to Seattle, Chicago, Florida, and Greece. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



An hour of visitation will take place on Tuesday, November 12th from 10 to 11 am in St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover St, Manchester. The funeral service will follow immediately at 11:00 am in the Cathedral. Nick will be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester, New Hampshire. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of the Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge Street, Manchester, NH 03104; the Sisters of the Holy Cross, 377 Island Pond Road, Manchester, NH 03109; or to the .



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.







