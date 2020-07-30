Nicholas Jordan Francois, age 25 of Allenstown, NH passed away unexpectedly July 27, 2020.
Nicholas was born on May 16, 1995 into the arms of his mother and father at the Concord Hospital. He attended Pembroke Academy High School where he was a member of the Spartan football team. During his Middle school years he was part of the Basketball team and was a peer mediator. Nicholas was also the Spartans Football team barber and offered a fresh lineup to his teammates before games. Nicholas had a kind charismatic soul and people were naturally drawn to him.
After he graduated from High School he pursued a career as an Automotive Mechanic, where he obtained his State Inspection Certification. He then moved onto fence installation under the tutelage of Chip Odam of B-Line Fencing in Epsom and lastly completed his OSHA Confined Space Safety Training and was working in Colorado as an electrician.
Nick's passions were many and included, swimming, boating, skeet shooting, repairing cars for family and friends, cutting hair and driving fast. He liked to perform jobs where he could see results from the start of the job to the finished product. He enjoyed being outdoors, and taking his family hiking, camping and fishing. He had an aptitude for mechanical problem-solving and thinking outside the box.
Nick is survived by his daughter Lily Chilet Grace Francois, his Fiancee Lindsey Odam of Epsom NH, his brother Isaiah Francois of Allenstown, his mother Robyn Washington of Allenstown, his stepfather Wayne Washington of Allenstown, his grandmother Esther Francois of Florida, his aunt April Reed and uncle Robert Reed both of Manchester, NH, his uncle Adam Bartlett of Manchester, NH his Uncle Herold Francois of New York, his Aunt Winnie Francois of Florida and his aunt Rebecca Francois of Florida and great aunt June Goss of Goffstown NH, along with numerous cousins and extended family.
He was predeceased by his father, Chilet Francois and his maternal grandparents, Robert and Lorraine Bartlett of Epsom.
Calling hours with social distancing and walk through condolences will take place on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 8:30 am to 10:30 am at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St.
Following calling hours a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am in Ste. Marie Church, 378 Notre Dame Ave.
Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd.
