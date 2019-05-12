Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicole L. (Feddersen) Davis. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm Street Manchester , NH View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nicole Lynn (Feddersen) Davis, 25, of Manchester, passed from an accidental drowning on May 4th, 2019.



Born in Manchester on October 25th, 1993, she was the daughter of Todd M. Feddersen and Deborah A. (Sinclair) Feddersen. She was educated in the local school system and graduated from Goffstown Area High School. Most recently she was employed as a Veterinarian Assistant in Manchester, NH.



Nicole loved all animals and especially her cats. She lived by her moto "Have you hugged your cat today?" Her favorite hobbies include, solving puzzles, hiking, biking, video gaming, soccer, and snowboarding. In her earlier years, she enjoyed dancing, attending concerts and always spending time with her family. Above all else she will be remembered as a loving devoted wife, daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, aunt and friend that will be immensely missed.



Family members include her husband Dylan S. Davis of Manchester; her father, Todd M. Feddersen and mother, Deborah A. (Sinclair) Feddersen of New Boston; her brother, Patrick R. Feddersen and his partner Charlotte L. Powers and her nephew Mason W. Feddersen of Hooksett; her brother, Erik M. Feddersen and partner Kaley D. Linton of Knoxville, TN and her beloved cats, Kovu, Zelda, Namine, Dovahkiin and Artemis.



Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, in Manchester, NH will be Tuesday May 14th from 3 to 8pm. Funeral services will be Wednesday in the funeral home chapel at 11 am.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to support her family at gf.me/u/sq2ijf. To send an online message of condolence, please go to







