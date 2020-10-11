Nina Waligura, 97, of Manchester, died October 3, 2020 at the Courville at Manchester after a period of declining health.
She was born in Manchester on January 10, 1923 to John and Helen (Zajac) Waligura. She graduated from Manchester Central High School in 1939 and was a lifelong resident of Manchester.
She worked for 30 years as a secretary at the Veterans Administration Medical Center and at the Social Security Administration, both in Manchester.
Nina was a patron of the arts and held membership in various organizations through the years. She was an active member of NAFRE until her health declined. A lifelong learner, she attended many lectures and took computer classes at age 90.
Nina was a giving person and was very devoted to the care of her mother before she passed away. She was predeceased by a brother, Peter Waligura in 2000.
The family includes four nieces and nephews, Kathleen Thomas and her husband, John, of Litchfield, Brenda Gikas and her husband, Stephen, and Peter Waligura and his wife, Megan, all of Manchester and John Waligura of Weare; and grandnieces and grandnephews.
SERVICES: There were no calling hours. Interment was at Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester where a private family service was held.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
