Nita J. (Frangos) Stewart, 72, of Manchester, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home, April 11th, 2020, after a courageous battle with ALS.



Born in Manchester, NH on December 29, 1947, she was the daughter of George and Evangeline (Kotrotsios) Frangos. She was raised in Manchester graduating from Central High School class of 1966.



Nita earned her bachelor's degree in education from Keene State College. She was an educator at Beech Street School for 27 years where she met and developed many close friendships that lasted throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed teaching in the community where she was born and raised. She retired in 2005 just in time to begin her second full time job of caring for her four grandsons.



Happily married to James H. Stewart for 51 years and completely devoted to her children and grandchildren she was often seen at athletic fields in Manchester and Londonderry cheering for each of them at baseball, soccer, football. Nita loved travelling on vacation with her husband and friends, she especially enjoyed spending time in the Caribbean and sailing on cruises.



Nita, a long-time member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, taught Sunday School and volunteered at the Glendi where she especially enjoyed making salads. In support of her husband, she joined the Policeman's Wives Association which gave assistance to the Manchester Police department and their families. She was the head of the scholarship committee which assisted children of policeman seeking higher education.



She was known for her optimism, generosity, compassion and kindness towards others; Above all else she will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.



Family includes her beloved husband of 51 years, James H. Stewart of Manchester; three daughters, Tracy S. Rock and husband Tom of Manchester, Heather S. Parent and husband Jason of Londonderry, and Elizabeth S. Schofield and husband Scott of Manchester; four grandsons, Tommy J. Rock, of Manchester, and Gavin S. Parent, Colin M. Parent, and Liam M. Parent all of Londonderry; two sisters, Barbara McCabe and husband Dennis of Hooksett, and Ellen Whitney and husband Michael of Rye; and many nieces and nephews.



Nita's family wanted to convey a special thanks to the ALS Association of NE for their advice and support. To Villa Crest Nursing Home and all their many nurses and LNA's who provided such loving and compassionate care. Also, Manchester VNA Hospice for coming through during such a difficult time with not only supplies but incredible guidance and support.



Due to these times of uncertainty, all services will be held private to the family. Nita will be laid to rest in the mausoleum at Pine Grove Cemetery. In addition, a celebration of Nita's life will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The ALS Assoc., Northern NE Chapter, 10 Ferry St., Ste. 438, Concord, NH 03301. To leave a message of condolence, please go to



