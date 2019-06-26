MANCHESTER - Noah K. Decker, 42, of Manchester, died June 20, 2019, surrounded by his family after a period of declining health.
Born in Plymouth on Nov. 10, 1976, he was the son of Timothy and Ada (Kane) Decker.
He was educated in the Manchester school system. In 1995, he graduated from Manchester High School Central.
Most recently, Noah was employed in the construction industry.
Noah loved the outdoors, following politics, and supporting local sports teams. He enjoyed being with animals and above all else, cherished time spent with his daughter.
He was predeceased by his father, Timothy Decker in 2012.
Family members include his daughter, Katherine Rose Decker of Merrimack; his mother, Ada Decker of Hooksett; a brother, Justin Decker and wife Juniper of Albuquerque, N.M.; a sister, Sara Vorias and husband Chuck of Hooksett; and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, June 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. Funeral services will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his daughter, Katherine Decker, 7 North View Terrace, Hooksett, N.H. 03106.
Published in Union Leader on June 26, 2019