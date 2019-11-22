Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Anthony of Padua Parish 172 Belmont Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Noella "Nellie" Coulon, 78, passed away on Nov. 19, 2019, in Elliot Hospital surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Manchester on Dec. 25, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Yvonne (Boisvert) Caron.



Nellie lived her entire life in Manchester. She was a devout Catholic and a lifelong parishioner of St. Anthony Church, even attending school there, graduating from St. Anthony High School in 1958.



Nellie worked in many departments within the Manchester School District for many years until her retirement. Nellie enjoyed her life to the fullest and will be best remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother who cherished time spent with family.



Family members include her husband of 53 years, Richard Coulon; her children, Marc Coulon, Daniel Coulon and his wife Amelia, Colette Coulon, and David Coulon and his wife Andrea; her grandchildren, Alexandria Coulon, Christopher Coulon and his wife Jillian, Joshua Coulon, Amanda Coulon and Abigail Coulon; her sister, Claire Lancaster and her husband Dale; her brother, Marcel Caron and his wife Sylvia; nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.



In addition to her parents, Nellie was predeceased by her siblings, Norman Caron, Pauline Brien and George Caron.



SERVICES: Visitation is Monday, Nov. 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 10 a.m. from St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 172 Belmont St., Manchester. She will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities of New Hampshire



To view an online tribute, send condolences, or for more information, visit



