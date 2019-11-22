Noella "Nellie" Coulon (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathies to Nellie's family. She was the best..."
    - Bob and Dela Ainsworth
  • "We are so sorry to hear of Nellie's passing. George and I..."
    - Diane Proulx
  • "Dave, Andrea, Abby and the Coulon Family - Nellie was an..."
    - Corey, Laura and Greyson Benner
  • "Andrea, Dave, Abby and Family, You are all in our thoughts..."
    - Peter & Cyndi Dalton
  • "Dick,Marc,Allie,Chris,Jill and family, you are all in my..."
    - tracey coulon
Service Information
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-5777
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Parish
172 Belmont Street
Manchester, NH
Obituary
MANCHESTER - Noella "Nellie" Coulon, 78, passed away on Nov. 19, 2019, in Elliot Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Manchester on Dec. 25, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Yvonne (Boisvert) Caron.

Nellie lived her entire life in Manchester. She was a devout Catholic and a lifelong parishioner of St. Anthony Church, even attending school there, graduating from St. Anthony High School in 1958.

Nellie worked in many departments within the Manchester School District for many years until her retirement. Nellie enjoyed her life to the fullest and will be best remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother who cherished time spent with family.

Family members include her husband of 53 years, Richard Coulon; her children, Marc Coulon, Daniel Coulon and his wife Amelia, Colette Coulon, and David Coulon and his wife Andrea; her grandchildren, Alexandria Coulon, Christopher Coulon and his wife Jillian, Joshua Coulon, Amanda Coulon and Abigail Coulon; her sister, Claire Lancaster and her husband Dale; her brother, Marcel Caron and his wife Sylvia; nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, Nellie was predeceased by her siblings, Norman Caron, Pauline Brien and George Caron.

SERVICES: Visitation is Monday, Nov. 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 10 a.m. from St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 172 Belmont St., Manchester. She will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities of New Hampshire https://www.cc-nh.org/

To view an online tribute, send condolences, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 22, 2019
