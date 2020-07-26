It is with sadness that we lost our mom Noella (Jean) Ouellette at the age of 101 on Wednesday, July 22 at the Fairview Nursing Home. She died very peacefully with family by her side after a long illness.
She left us to join her husband Laurent in heaven. Noella was born in Nashua, NH one December 19,1918 to Joseph and Alexandra (Pellerin) Jean.
She was the fourth child of 13...ten sisters and 3 brothers. She lived in Nashua all of her life. Noella attended the local schools and loved learning math. Noella often talked about the Crown Hill Fire and remembered how her family lost a beautiful home and some animals. They moved to a farm on Dunstable Road and she worked with her dad on the land. As a young woman, she worked in the mills and then met the love of her life Laurent Ouellette.
After a wonderful courtship, she married Larry on May 25, 1940. They lived very meakly and did finally buy a home on West Hollis St. with their 3 children (Gloria, Lucien & Claude). Dad worked hard and Mom also. After the move Mom had another girl (Estelle) and then a boy (Larry). It is then that Mom returned to work and learned to drive. She was feisty, stern, determined and strong. Noella loved to knit and made so many sweaters for her children and grandchildren that we cannot count them. She also made lovely afghans. Her favorite past time was BINGO. Noella was fortunate enough to win 40K at one of her nights out. Noella was a member of the St. Louis de Gonzague Church all her life and served as a Eucharist minister for many years. She loved to travel and was fortunate to go to Rome with her husband and the St.Louis Choir where he sang for the Pope.
She was "Memere" to 14 grandchildren, Melanie, Amy, Peter, Lise, Thomas, David, Michael, Daniel, LeeAnne, Nicole, Ron Jon, David, Jeremy and Jerod;also, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great Â· grandchild.
The family includes her 5 children: Gloria Lamoureux, Lucien,Claude, Estelle Jean and Laurent, Jr-. Her 2Â·sisters and one brother-in-law: Beatrice (Gagnon) Harrawood of TX and Yvonne Ouellette her husband Gerard of Hollis, N.H. She was predeceased by her husband Laurent in 1992 and 7 sisters, 3 brothers.
Relatives and friends are invited to her WALK THROUGH visitation on WEDNESDAY, July 29th from 4 until 7 PM at ROCHETTE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 21 Kinsley Street, Nashua. Her Funeral will be held on THURSDAY, July 30th at 10 AM in St. Louis de Gonzague Church, 48 W Hollis Street, Nashua. Interment to follow in St. Louis Cemetery, Nashua. Donations may be made to the charity of one's choice
