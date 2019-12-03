NEWPORT - Norbert W. Beauchaine, 86, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Nov. 30, 2019, in Sullivan County Nursing Home after several years of declining health.
Born in Guild on Jan. 31, 1933, he was the son of the late Louis and Emma (Henault) Beauchaine.
On June 15, 1957, he married Jean Woodhull and they shared 62 years together.
He served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
Norbert worked at Micro Precision in Sunapee for 38 years as a machinist.
He and Jean owned and operated Beauchaine's Bait Shop in Guild for 47 years. He loved fishing and chartered many boats for deep-sea fishing trips. He enjoyed sports, especially watching the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.
Norbert was predeceased by his parents; siblings, Rita Gross, Maurice and Leo Beauchaine, Elaine Orcutt, Margaret George, and Priscilla Colby; and baby grandson, Stephen Beauchaine.
Family members include his loving wife, Jean (Woodhull) Beauchaine; his children, Sheree Charland and her husband David, John Beauchaine, William Beauchaine and his wife Janice, Alan Beauchaine, and Kris Beauchaine and his wife Kay; his grandchildren, Jeffrey Beauchaine, Seth Prew, Stephanie Ayotte, David Beauchaine, Justin Beauchaine, Jacklyn Beauchaine, and Pamela Beauchaine; five great-grandchildren; and other extended family members.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. from St. Patrick Catholic Church in Newport.Burial with military honors will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial at the Newport Senior Center, 76 S. Main St., Newport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sullivan County Nursing Home, Residents Fund, or the .
Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home, 42 Main St., Newport, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 3, 2019