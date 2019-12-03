Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norbert W. Beauchaine. View Sign Service Information Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home 42 Main Street Newport , NH 03773 (603)-863-2113 Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. Patrick Catholic Church Newport , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NEWPORT - Norbert W. Beauchaine, 86, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Nov. 30, 2019, in Sullivan County Nursing Home after several years of declining health.



Born in Guild on Jan. 31, 1933, he was the son of the late Louis and Emma (Henault) Beauchaine.



On June 15, 1957, he married Jean Woodhull and they shared 62 years together.



He served his country in the U.S. Air Force.



Norbert worked at Micro Precision in Sunapee for 38 years as a machinist.



He and Jean owned and operated Beauchaine's Bait Shop in Guild for 47 years. He loved fishing and chartered many boats for deep-sea fishing trips. He enjoyed sports, especially watching the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.



Norbert was predeceased by his parents; siblings, Rita Gross, Maurice and Leo Beauchaine, Elaine Orcutt, Margaret George, and Priscilla Colby; and baby grandson, Stephen Beauchaine.



Family members include his loving wife, Jean (Woodhull) Beauchaine; his children, Sheree Charland and her husband David, John Beauchaine, William Beauchaine and his wife Janice, Alan Beauchaine, and Kris Beauchaine and his wife Kay; his grandchildren, Jeffrey Beauchaine, Seth Prew, Stephanie Ayotte, David Beauchaine, Justin Beauchaine, Jacklyn Beauchaine, and Pamela Beauchaine; five great-grandchildren; and other extended family members.



.



SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. from St. Patrick Catholic Church in Newport.Burial with military honors will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial at the Newport Senior Center, 76 S. Main St., Newport.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sullivan County Nursing Home, Residents Fund, or the .



Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home, 42 Main St., Newport, is in charge of arrangements.





NEWPORT - Norbert W. Beauchaine, 86, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Nov. 30, 2019, in Sullivan County Nursing Home after several years of declining health.Born in Guild on Jan. 31, 1933, he was the son of the late Louis and Emma (Henault) Beauchaine.On June 15, 1957, he married Jean Woodhull and they shared 62 years together.He served his country in the U.S. Air Force.Norbert worked at Micro Precision in Sunapee for 38 years as a machinist.He and Jean owned and operated Beauchaine's Bait Shop in Guild for 47 years. He loved fishing and chartered many boats for deep-sea fishing trips. He enjoyed sports, especially watching the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.Norbert was predeceased by his parents; siblings, Rita Gross, Maurice and Leo Beauchaine, Elaine Orcutt, Margaret George, and Priscilla Colby; and baby grandson, Stephen Beauchaine.Family members include his loving wife, Jean (Woodhull) Beauchaine; his children, Sheree Charland and her husband David, John Beauchaine, William Beauchaine and his wife Janice, Alan Beauchaine, and Kris Beauchaine and his wife Kay; his grandchildren, Jeffrey Beauchaine, Seth Prew, Stephanie Ayotte, David Beauchaine, Justin Beauchaine, Jacklyn Beauchaine, and Pamela Beauchaine; five great-grandchildren; and other extended family members.SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. from St. Patrick Catholic Church in Newport.Burial with military honors will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial at the Newport Senior Center, 76 S. Main St., Newport.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sullivan County Nursing Home, Residents Fund, or the .Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home, 42 Main St., Newport, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Union Leader on Dec. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.