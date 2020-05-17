Norene Betty Hambleton, 92, passed away on Sunday May 10, 2020 at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home following a brief illness.
Born on May 18, 1927 in Barre, Vermont she was the daughter of Arthur and Florence (Marden) Nichols. For over 60 years Betty lived on Summer Street in Goffstown where she could be found tending her gardens and greeting neighbors from her porch. More recently, she resided at The Meetinghouse in downtown Goffstown. Betty was a member of St. Matthew's Church where she enjoyed the weekly SHINE meetings. She was also a longtime member of the Goffstown Historical Society and member of the Eastern Star.
Betty attended Goffstown High School and in 1942 attended Bulkeley High School in Hartford, CT where she cared for her nephew while her brother and sister-in-law assisted in the war effort. She graduated from Goffstown High School in 1945. She also attended nursing classes in Boston.
Known by her positive attitude, infectious smile and laughter, Betty dedicated her life to childcare. She was a nanny to a family on Long Island and reminisced of the adventures and the plays she attended in New York City in the 50's. She taught church school, was Church Choir Mother, Cub Scout Den Leader and eventually had an in home daycare where she attended to many children over 30 years. In her younger years she worked at Pierce's Diner and Hambleton Real Estate and Insurance where she met the love of her life, Ken.
Betty was predeceased by her husband A. Kenneth Hambleton in 1982. She is survived by her sons, Art Hambleton and his wife, Carolyn of Weare; Stephen Hambleton and his wife, Kathleen of Manchester. Betty is also survived by six grandchildren Scott, Darcie, Emily, Eric, Ben and Sam and three great grandchildren Ainsley, Adeline and Neila. She was predeceased by her stepdaughter, Kathleen Chronis and stepson, James Hambleton.
Due to the current health guidelines a memorial service will be held at the St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Goffstown, NH at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Matthews Church, 5 N. Mast St., Goffstown, NH 03045 in Betty's name. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com
Published in Union Leader on May 17, 2020.