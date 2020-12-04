1/
Norma (Greer) Champagne
1933 - 2020
Norma (Greer) Champagne, 87, of Manchester, NH passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Maple Leaf Health Care Center, in Manchester, NH.

She was born on August 21, 1933, in Manchester, NH the daughter of the late Adams L. and Delia Greer. She was a lifelong resident of Manchester.

At the time of her employment, Ms. Champagne worked as a real estate agent for Century 21. She also served as a state representative for many years.

Members of her family include; her sons, Michael Champagne, of Hooksett, NH and Scott Champagne, of Auburn, NH; many grand and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Lisa Blais.

SERVICES: Burial will be private.

Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net


Published in Union Leader on Dec. 4, 2020.
December 2, 2020
To Norma's Family, The Class of 1952 Central High School extends our Deepest Sympathy with the passing of your Mother. May she rest in Peace.
Marion Gustafson Russell
Classmate
