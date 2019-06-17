BEDFORD - Norma Dorothy (Malbouf) Miville, 88, of Bedford, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019, surrounded by family.
Born in Manchester on Aug. 5, 1930, she was the daughter of Regina and Daniel Malbouf. She married the love of her life Roger Miville on Aug. 20, 1949, and he preceded her in death in 1997.
Raised in Manchester, she was educated in Manchester schools and finished with the School of Fashion Design in Boston. She was a great inspiration to many with her creativity and ingenuity. She was an artist of many mediums, including sewing, knitting, painting and batik. Her most fulfilling passions were her award-winning quilts. She had a gift of using colors and patterns to create works of art. She always enjoyed sharing her love for fabric with others.
She was a much loved mother to Michael Miville and his wife Donna, Linda Aubertin and her late husband Robert, Laurie Glance and her husband David, Lisa Dinkel and her husband Douglas, and Kristine Trottier and her husband Matthew. She was a grandmama to 12 and a great-grandmama to many. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Janet Mahoney; and granddaughter, Christie Miville.
We would like to thank the staff at The Arbors of Bedford for their loving care and support.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday, June 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. in J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Manchester.
A committal service is planned for Wednesday, June 19, at 11 a.m. in Mount Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Union Leader on June 17, 2019