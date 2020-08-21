Norma Irene (Lamorre) Pariseau, longtime Manchester resident, latterly of Bedford, died peacefully at home after a short illness on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She was born in Manchester on November 1, 1930 to William and Jeannette (Breton) Lamorre. She wed her high school sweetheart, Wilfred A. Pariseau, in April 1950. They enjoyed a loving marriage of 56 years and had three children. Her beloved Wil passed in 2006.
She was a loyal graduate of St. George High School and active member of St. Patrick's Parish on the west side of Manchester, where she lived for many years. At St. Patrick's she served as Eucharistic minister, reader, and president of the Ladies Guild. Long active in local politics, she was a Republican candidate for New Hampshire State Senate in 1970.
In recent years she belonged to St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Bedford and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her three children, William Pariseau, Donna Keefe and Norma Pariseau-Alekna and her husband, John Alekna; five grandchildren, Kelly Keefe, Casey Keefe, John Alekna Jr., Allison Devine, and Tess Alekna; four great-grandchildren, Jack VanNort, Ella VanNort and Keilana and Lillian Keefe; beloved sister, Irene Plyer of Lancaster, SC and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial which will be followed by a public graveside cemetery committal service on Monday (8/24) at approximately 12:15 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation New Hampshire.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com