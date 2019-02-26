Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SOUTH HAMPTON - Norma J. Brousseau, 81, died February 23, 2019 at her home in South Hampton, NH after recently being diagnosed with cancer. She was born May 26, 1937 in Amesbury, MA, daughter of the late Albert Battis and Mildred (Day) Battis. Norma grew up in Danville, NH. She enjoyed 44 years of marriage with William A. Brousseau before his passing in 2012. Norma was employed for 38 years in many capacities at the New England Armatures Corp. in Danville. Norma truly loved everything family and all their get-togethers. Her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving. Norma was very active in her daughter's activities which included being a Girl Scouts Leader in Amesbury, MA and Newton, NH, and a Little League Baseball coach. She was very fond of her home since she and William built the home themselves - nail by nail. They often spoke of how much fun in life they had traveling and dancing. Norma was on the Danville Fire Department and she was highly recognized because she was the first female firefighter. Norma was a member of the South Hampton Firemen's Association where she was recognized for a room dedication having her name displayed on a plaque. She enjoyed listening to her scanner for all the police and fire calls. No one was quicker to start making phone calls alerting key people of an emergency. Norma was a die-hard Patriots and Red Sox fan and she also liked doing word searches. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Joan Burleigh, Richard Battis and Ronald Battis. Norma is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Peter Gordon, 2 grandchildren, Cassandra Veilleux and her husband, Shawn, and Justin Kelley and his wife, Katrina, 3 great-grandchildren, Serena Kelley, Gabriella Kelley and Kadden Veilleux, brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Sandra Battis, brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Bonnie Battis, sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and John Lawson and many nieces and nephews which she thought of as "All her kids."



SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Danville Baptist Church, Danville, NH. Spring burial will be in the Old Meetinghouse Cemetery, Danville, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , 2 Commerce Dr., Suite 110, Bedford, NH 03110. For more information, please visit

14 Pine Street

Exeter , NH 03833

(603) 772-3554 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 26, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.