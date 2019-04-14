Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Norma J. Glen, 82, of Boscawen and formerly of Raymond, Maine, passed away on Jan.14, 2019, at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen after a period of declining health. She was the widow of the late Robert Glen.



She was born on Aug. 30, 1936, in Lewiston, Maine, to the late Hollis F. Proctor and Sadie J. (Rand) Haycock.



Along with her husband, she was predeceased by her daughters, Cynthia Coburn and Sandra Coburn; her son, Dexter Coburn Jr.; and siblings Sidney Proctor, Hollis Proctor Jr., Stanley Haycock, Walter Haycock Jr., and Barbara (Haycock) Frye.



She is survived by two daughters, Laurie (Coburn) and Ronald Murdock of Pittsfield, N.H., and Deborah (Coburn) and Kenneth Martin of Chesapeake Va.; her grandchildren, John Coburn, Christina Murdock, Ronald Murdock Jr., Travis Martin, Amanda Martin, Hunter Coburn Crowley, and Brody Coburn Crowley; and five great-grandchildren; siblings Dawn (Haycock) Dunn, Bruce Haycock, and Irene (Haycock) O'Donnell; and several nieces and nephews.



Norma Glen was a hardworking and loving woman. She waitressed, bartended, owned a restaurant, and was a professional cake decorator, caterer, hair dresser, and administrative assistant/bookkeeper. Her hobbies included candy making, carpentry, gardening, camping, and many crafts that she enjoyed designing as well as painting by hand.



Laurie and Deborah would like to give a special appreciation to their brother Christopher Coburn, sister-in-law Cindy, nieces Jacinda, Sabrina and nephew Christopher Jr. of Hooksett, for all the love and support they have always shown Mom.



Thank you Merrimack County Nursing Home for making the last few months of Norma's life so happy and comfortable, especially Mr. Buttons aka Smokey.



SERVICES: A memorial service will take place at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, on Saturday, April 20, 2019. The viewing will be from 1-2 p.m. and the Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m.



Burial will follow at Last Rest Cemetery, Merrimack.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the .



