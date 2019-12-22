Norma Jane Burroughs (1947 - 2019)
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-6951
Norma Jane Burroughs, 72, of Manchester died November 22, 2019 after a sudden illness.

Born in Laconia, NH on June 27, 1947, she was the daughter of Ernest and Dorothy (Dagnais) Laro.

Prior to retirement, she had worked as a registered nurse for many years at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester. She had also worked for the American Red Cross.

Norma loved caring for animals and will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother who cherished time spent with family.

She was predeceased by her parents and brother, Richard E. Laro.

Family members include her son, Scott A. Burroughs and Elysia of Plainfield, NH; her former husband, John Burroughs of Manchester; nephews and nieces.

Per her wishes, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Donations to the NH Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.

Go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 22, 2019
